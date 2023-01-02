Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1,525.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 451,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 423,785 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

