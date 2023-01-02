Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,039,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:SPMV opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

