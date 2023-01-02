Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $212,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

