Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 4,448,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,497,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,969,000 after buying an additional 907,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after buying an additional 1,941,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 98.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,360,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 674,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $13,336,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

