Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $141.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

