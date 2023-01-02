Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

