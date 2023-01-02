iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,499 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVE opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

