Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,380 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,705 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 239.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 85.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 998,653 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,866,000 after buying an additional 461,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 18.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.45 and a 52 week high of 106.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

