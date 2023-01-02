Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.20 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

