First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $16.80 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

