Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $19.49 on Monday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

