McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,261,000 after buying an additional 1,184,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 912,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 397,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.30 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

