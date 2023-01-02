McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $689,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Shares of PGR opened at $129.71 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

