McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $23.67 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

