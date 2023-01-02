Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Target by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

