McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

