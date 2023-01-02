McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

