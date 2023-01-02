McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 3,503 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 181,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

