Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $283.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

