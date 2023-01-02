Xponance Inc. Acquires 972 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $465.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $617.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.