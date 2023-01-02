McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in McKesson by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,394,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $375.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $237.61 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.