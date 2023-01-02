Xponance Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $70.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

