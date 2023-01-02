Xponance Inc. Acquires 12,281 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $135.75 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

