Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $254.30 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.