Xponance Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

