Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 0.6 %

RMD opened at $208.13 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $263.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

