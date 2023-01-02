Xponance Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.