Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $339.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $660.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

