Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock opened at $204.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.69.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

