WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Decreased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $93.76 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

