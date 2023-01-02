Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.