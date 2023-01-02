BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
