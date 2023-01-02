Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $183,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 132,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

