State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 86.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Shares of PRU opened at $99.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

