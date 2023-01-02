State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,600 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

