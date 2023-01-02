Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Motorsport Games Stock Performance
Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $48.20.
Motorsport Games Company Profile
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
