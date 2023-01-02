Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newtek Business Services
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.
Newtek Business Services Price Performance
NASDAQ NEWT opened at $16.25 on Monday. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $396.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.
Newtek Business Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 123.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.