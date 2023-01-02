Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newtek Business Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Newtek Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $16.25 on Monday. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $396.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Newtek Business Services Increases Dividend

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 89.36%. Analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 123.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Newtek Business Services

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.