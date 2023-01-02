Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Meridian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRBK opened at $30.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.47. Meridian has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Meridian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meridian to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

