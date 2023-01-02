Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 368,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 215.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 70,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 million. Analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Further Reading

