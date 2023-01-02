Short Interest in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Declines By 14.6%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microvast by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microvast by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Price Performance

NASDAQ MVST opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microvast has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

About Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 82.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microvast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

