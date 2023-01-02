Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
