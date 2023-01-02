Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

