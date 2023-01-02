Short Interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rises By 11.4%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

