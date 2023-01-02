Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NCAC stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCAC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

