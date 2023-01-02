State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

