State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.44 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

