MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTAC stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTAC. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.