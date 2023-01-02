Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,938 shares of company stock worth $7,766,551. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $45.31 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $151.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
