Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $940,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,407.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,394,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.