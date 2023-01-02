Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.54 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

