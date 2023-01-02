Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.54 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.