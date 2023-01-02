Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nephros Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Nephros has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 48.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

